Swara Bhasker, Ram Charan, Ileana D'Cruz and more celebs who will become parents in 2023

Here is the list of celebs who are expecting to become parents soon.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

Several Bollywood celebs became parents this year and some are expecting soon

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swara Bhasker - Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker got hitched to Fahad Ahmad on 6th January 2023. She announced her pregnancy through social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker is expecting a baby in October.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Illena D’cruz

Illena D’cruz surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy news in April.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Illena D’cruz

She is single and rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif’s brother

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vatsal Seth - Ishita Dutta

Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta will also embrace parenthood this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vatsal Seth - Ishita Dutta

The couple got married in 2017 and announced their pregnancy in March 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan - Upasana Konidela

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela will also become parents this year

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan - Upasana Konidela

Both announced the happy news in December 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announced her second pregnancy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Rampal - Gabriella Demetriades

They are now parents to a son named Arik.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 LGBTQIA Movies to watch on OTT this pride month

 

 Find Out More