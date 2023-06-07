Swara Bhasker, Ram Charan, Ileana D'Cruz and more celebs who will become parents in 2023

Here is the list of celebs who are expecting to become parents soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023
Swara Bhasker got hitched to Fahad Ahmad on 6th January 2023. She announced her pregnancy through social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Swara Bhasker is expecting a baby in October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Illena D’cruz surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy news in April.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is single and rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif’s brotherSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta will also embrace parenthood this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple got married in 2017 and announced their pregnancy in March 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela will also become parents this yearSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Both announced the happy news in December 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announced her second pregnancy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They are now parents to a son named Arik.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
