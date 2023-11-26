Sweet Home Season 2: Here's what you need to know about the cast of the Netflix show
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Sweet Home season two on Netflix has Song Kang as Cha Hyunsu
Lee Si-Young is back on Netflix's Sweet Home season two as the firefighter
Sweet Home season two sees return of Lee Jin Wook as the gangster Sang-Wook
Sweet Home 2 as Go Min-Si as Lee Eun-Yu the rebel ballerina
Sweet Home 2 is produced by Studio Dragon
Sweet Home was a blockbuster for Netflix in 2020
Sweet Home was made on a budget of USD 27 million; this one is bigger
Park Gyu-Young plays the role of Yoon Ji-Soo in Sweet Home 2
It seems Cha Hyunsu will be roped in by the military in Sweet Home 2
Sweet Home 2 is coming on December 1 on Netflix
Sweet Home on Netflix was BTS' RM's fave shows
