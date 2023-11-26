Sweet Home Season 2: Here's what you need to know about the cast of the Netflix show

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023

Sweet Home season two on Netflix has Song Kang as Cha Hyunsu

Lee Si-Young is back on Netflix's Sweet Home season two as the firefighter

Sweet Home season two sees return of Lee Jin Wook as the gangster Sang-Wook

Sweet Home 2 as Go Min-Si as Lee Eun-Yu the rebel ballerina

Sweet Home 2 is produced by Studio Dragon

Sweet Home was a blockbuster for Netflix in 2020

Sweet Home was made on a budget of USD 27 million; this one is bigger

Park Gyu-Young plays the role of Yoon Ji-Soo in Sweet Home 2

It seems Cha Hyunsu will be roped in by the military in Sweet Home 2

Sweet Home 2 is coming on December 1 on Netflix

Sweet Home on Netflix was BTS' RM's fave shows

