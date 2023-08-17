Taali, Chhapaak and more Top 10 movies, series where actresses took on a brave role

Bollywood actresses who didn't hesitate to take up odd and no glamorous roles.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023

Taali

Sushmita Sen played a transgender in Taali

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone played an acid victim in Chhapaak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Margarita With A Straw

Kalki Koechlin played a young woman with cerebral palsy in Margarita With A Straw.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barfi

Priyanka Chopra played an autistic woman in Barfi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black

Rani Mukerji plays a deaf-blind-mute girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games

Kubra Sait played a transgender in the popular web series Sacred Games.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lafangey Parindey

Deepika Padukone plays a blind girl who is determined to win a skating competition in Lafangey Parindey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blind

Sonam Kapoor plays a cop who has lost her eyesight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hitchki

Rani Mukerji's character in Hitchki has Tourette syndrome.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaabil

Kaabil Yami Gautam played a visually disabled woman in Kaabil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pushpa and more: Rashmika Mandanna's big-budget upcoming new movies

 

 Find Out More