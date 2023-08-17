Taali, Chhapaak and more Top 10 movies, series where actresses took on a brave role

Bollywood actresses who didn't hesitate to take up odd and no glamorous roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023
Sushmita Sen played a transgender in TaaliSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone played an acid victim in Chhapaak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki Koechlin played a young woman with cerebral palsy in Margarita With A Straw.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra played an autistic woman in BarfiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji plays a deaf-blind-mute girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kubra Sait played a transgender in the popular web series Sacred Games.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone plays a blind girl who is determined to win a skating competition in Lafangey Parindey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor plays a cop who has lost her eyesight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji's character in Hitchki has Tourette syndrome.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaabil Yami Gautam played a visually disabled woman in Kaabil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!