Top new movies, web series releases this week August 2023 in theatres, OTT

OTT & Theatrical Release Schedule of the coming week in August 2023.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Guns & Gulaabs

Rajkummar Rao and Dulqueer Salmaan’s web series will stream on Netflix from 18th August 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taali

Sushmita Sen’s Taali will release on Jio Cinema on 15th August.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghoomer

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer is a sports drama releasing in theaters on 18th August 2023.

Ghoomer

Chatrapathi

Chatrapathi will release digitally on 15th August 2023 after its theatrical run.

Chatrapathi

Mask Girl

Mask Girl is a Korean drama set to stream on Netflix from 18th August 2023.

Mask Girl

Depp V Heard

Depp V Heard is a defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The documentary will release in Netflix on 16th August 2023.

Depp V Heard

Fuh Se Fantasy S2

Fuh Se Fantasy S2 will air on Jio Cinema on 17th August 2023

Fuh Se Fantasy S2

The Chosen

The Chosen will release on Netflix on 16th August 2023.

The Chosen

Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle is an action-adventure releasing in theaters on 18th August 2023.

Blue Beetle

The Queen Mary

The Queen Mary is a drama mystery releasing in theaters on 18th August 2023.

The Queen Mary

Untold - Hall of Shame

Untold - Hall of Shame is a documentary on biggest steroid scandals releasing on Neflix on 15th August 2023.

Untold - Hall of Shame

