Top new movies, web series releases this week August 2023 in theatres, OTT

OTT & Theatrical Release Schedule of the coming week in August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023
Rajkummar Rao and Dulqueer Salmaan’s web series will stream on Netflix from 18th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen’s Taali will release on Jio Cinema on 15th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer is a sports drama releasing in theaters on 18th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chatrapathi will release digitally on 15th August 2023 after its theatrical run.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mask Girl is a Korean drama set to stream on Netflix from 18th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Depp V Heard is a defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The documentary will release in Netflix on 16th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fuh Se Fantasy S2 will air on Jio Cinema on 17th August 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Chosen will release on Netflix on 16th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Blue Beetle is an action-adventure releasing in theaters on 18th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Queen Mary is a drama mystery releasing in theaters on 18th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Untold - Hall of Shame is a documentary on biggest steroid scandals releasing on Neflix on 15th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
