Taapsee Pannu and 10 other Bollywood actresses whose partners are not Indian

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024

Taapsee Pannu is all set to tie the knot with Mathias Boe, a badminton player from Denmark.

However, It won’t be the first time that an Indian celeb is going to marry an International groom.

Deepika Padukone married famous American singer and songwriter, Nick Jonas.

Preity Zinta tied the knot with American businessman Gene Goodenough in 2018 after years of dating.

Radhika Apte married London-based Benedict Taylor in 2012.

Shriya Saran's partner is Andrew Koscheev, a Russian tennis player who is also a businessman.

Sunny Leone married her co-worker and business partner, Daniel Weber in 2011.

Lisa Haydon married British businessman Dino Lalvani in 2016.

Madhuri Dixit married US-based Cardiovascular surgeon Shriram Madhav.

Celina Jaitly married Peter Haag, who owns a chain of hotels in Singapore and Dubai.

