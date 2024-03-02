Taapsee Pannu and 10 other Bollywood actresses whose partners are not Indian
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
Taapsee Pannu is all set to tie the knot with Mathias Boe, a badminton player from Denmark.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, It won’t be the first time that an Indian celeb is going to marry an International groom.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone married famous American singer and songwriter, Nick Jonas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity Zinta tied the knot with American businessman Gene Goodenough in 2018 after years of dating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Apte married London-based Benedict Taylor in 2012.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya Saran's partner is Andrew Koscheev, a Russian tennis player who is also a businessman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Leone married her co-worker and business partner, Daniel Weber in 2011.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lisa Haydon married British businessman Dino Lalvani in 2016.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit married US-based Cardiovascular surgeon Shriram Madhav.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Celina Jaitly married Peter Haag, who owns a chain of hotels in Singapore and Dubai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest-rated Hindi web series on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT
Find Out More