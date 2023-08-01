Taapsee Pannu birthday: Things about Dunki actress' love life we bet you don't know

Here's a list of some handsome hunks, whom she had dated over the years

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Mahat Raghavendra

Mahat Raghavendra confirmed that he had dated Taapsee Pannu.

Two years

Reportedly they had dated for two years.

Under the wraps

The actress kept her relationship under wraps.

Mahat Raghavendra on Taapsee

Mahat Raghavendra had revealed that they had broken up after realising that it was not working anymore.

Saqib Saleem

Back in 2017, there was a buzz of romance between the actress and Saqib Saleem.

Love

Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem were sharing some love-filled moments.

Cute

Their official social media accounts had sparked some of their cute pictures on the internet.

Comfort

The duo were comfortable as they were from Delhi.

Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu is dating a sports player named Mathias Boe since 9 years.

Lowkey

Though the couple likes to keep it lowkey usually.

Made a niche

In recent years, Taapsee Pannu has made a name for herself in the industry.

Personal life details

Just like her professional life, her personal life is rolling on the same path.

