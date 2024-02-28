Taapsee Pannu's bf Mathias Boe: Know all about the former Badminton player
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2024
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe are said to have been together since they first met more than ten years ago, during her Bollywood debut in Chashme Baddoor (2013).
"I have been with the same person for the past ten years," she remarked, discussing her ten-year relationship.
Mathias Boe was born on July 11, 1980, in Denmark. He became the world's top doubles player in badminton after making his debut on the international scene in 1998.
2012 saw Boe and regular partner Carsten Mogensen win a silver medal at the London Olympics, marking a significant turning point in their professional careers.
At the 2013 World Championships - Men's doubles, held in China, the same pair took home the silver medal.
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, praise Boe, who began mentoring them in 2021, for their success.
For the 2024 Olympics, which will take place in Paris later this year, he is now preparing them.
Boe and Taapsee Pannu are engaged in social work outside of coaching. Most recently, they joined Project Nanhi Kali.
