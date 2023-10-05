Tabu, Ali Fazal’s Khufiya and other Top 10 murder mysteries on Netflix

The best of mind-bending murder mystery films for your next movie night to watch on Netflix.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Khufiya

The murder of an undercover spy leads to an agent’s relentless mission to avenge his death.

Jaane Jaan

When a single mother is caught in a murder case by a cop, her neighbor offers to help.

The Woman In The Window

A woman with agoraphobia finds herself keeping tabs on the newly-moved family across the street.

Raat Akeli Hai

A cop investigates the murder of a newly married couple.

Missing

A woman tries to find her mother who goes missing while on a vacation in Columbia with her new boyfriend.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

A man hosts a murder mystery game for his friends on his private island in Greece.

Haseen Dilruba

A woman narrates an interesting story to a cop about her marriage after she is suspected of his murder.

Monica, O My Darling

A young man tries to make it big by pulling off the perfect murder.

Andhadhun

A piano player pretending to be visually-impaired gets into trouble after witnesses the murder of a former film actor.

Murder Mystery 2

A comedy-mystery film about two friends who decide to launch an agency after their friend is abducted.

