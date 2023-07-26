Taimur Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari and more top 10 star kids who are as popular as their parents

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan is the most popular starkid like his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari just looks like her mom Shweta Tiwari.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aaliyah Kashyap

Aaliyah Kashyap is as famous as her dad Anurag Kashyap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is as famous too as her dad Saif Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan looks just like his dad too Saif Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff also looks like her mom Ayesha Shroff.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abram Khan

Abram Khan, the third child of SRK needs no introduction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan also has chocolate boy looks like dad SRK.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan has gained fame and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has gained fame like mom Sridevi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Young

These star kids are small but rule the world like their parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Limelight

They know to grab the spotlight

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Allu Arjun, Prabhas and more South Indian actors who are under 50 but very rich

 

 Find Out More