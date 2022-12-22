Taimur Ali Khan's cutest moments with abba Saif Ali Khan will make you hug your dad

There are many snaps of Taimur Ali Khan with his 'abba' Saif Ali Khan which will melt your heart as they are too cute to miss. Check out the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Diwali snap

The cute boy Taimur was seen sitting on his dad's lap and was watching the lamp.

Kiss of love

Saif was seen kissing his handsome baby boy and we cannot stop staring at Taimur's adorable expression.

At a rock concert

Abba and son were seen attending a rock concert. They were twinning and looked all cool.

When in Maldives

This snap was taken when Saif had gone for a vacation with his son. The boys were chilling on the beach.

Happiness

Saif has often revealed that Taimur is a great source of joy for his family as he is happy all the time.

Abba's boy

Taimur reportedly loves to run around the home, paint, dance and make his dad cook his favourite food.

Dad's dream

Saif had once revealed that he would love his son Taimur, to become an actor.

Taimur, his guitar and abba

This snap was taken at Mumbai airport this year when Taimur was being naughty with his dad at the airport.

When Taimur called Saif's name

Reportedly this snap was taken when Taimur had started talking and had called Said, 'papa'.

Viral

Taimur's snap with his dad Saif instantly become viral on social media. The star kid is loved by paps.

