Taimur Ali Khan's cutest moments with abba Saif Ali Khan will make you hug your dad

There are many snaps of Taimur Ali Khan with his 'abba' Saif Ali Khan which will melt your heart as they are too cute to miss. Check out the same here.Source: Bollywood
The cute boy Taimur was seen sitting on his dad's lap and was watching the lamp.Source: Bollywood
Saif was seen kissing his handsome baby boy and we cannot stop staring at Taimur's adorable expression.Source: Bollywood
Abba and son were seen attending a rock concert. They were twinning and looked all cool.Source: Bollywood
This snap was taken when Saif had gone for a vacation with his son. The boys were chilling on the beach.Source: Bollywood
Saif has often revealed that Taimur is a great source of joy for his family as he is happy all the time.Source: Bollywood
Taimur reportedly loves to run around the home, paint, dance and make his dad cook his favourite food.Source: Bollywood
Saif had once revealed that he would love his son Taimur, to become an actor.Source: Bollywood
This snap was taken at Mumbai airport this year when Taimur was being naughty with his dad at the airport.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly this snap was taken when Taimur had started talking and had called Said, 'papa'.Source: Bollywood
Taimur's snap with his dad Saif instantly become viral on social media. The star kid is loved by paps.Source: Bollywood
