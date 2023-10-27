Takeshi Castle makes a comeback after more than 30 years

Bhuvan Bam will be seen in the new reboot of Takeshi's Castle as the host of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Takeshi's Castle was a Japanese Game Show featuring Japanese Comedian Takeshi Hitano.
Takeshi's Castle had went on for 2 seasons and 4 years from 1986 to 1990.
On 27th October, Amazon Prime Video announced that the show will be getting an Indian reboot.
The streaming platform also announced the reboot of the Game show will be hosted by none other than actor, creator Bhuvan Bam.
At the start of the video, we can see Bhuvan Bam paying respects to the original host of the show Javed Jaffrey.
To gain entry into Takeshi's Castle, which will have 3 protectors namely, "Nunnu, Munnu and Chunnu".
In the video it could be seen that Bhuvan Bam is acting as one of his famous personas of "Titu Mama".
Safe to say that the spirit of the show will still be there after all this time as Takeshi Hitano continues.
You will be able to stream all the 8 episodes of the new Takeshi's Castle exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
The show will be a part of the line-up for Amazon Great Indian Festival which will have Takeshi's Castle alongside a lot of other original series too
