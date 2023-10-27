Takeshi Castle makes a comeback after more than 30 years

Bhuvan Bam will be seen in the new reboot of Takeshi's Castle as the host of the show.

Bollywood Staff

Oct 27, 2023

Takeshi Castle

Takeshi’s Castle was a Japanese Game Show featuring Japanese Comedian Takeshi Hitano.

About Takeshi Castle

Takeshi’s Castle had went on for 2 seasons and 4 years from 1986 to 1990.

Indian reboot of the show

On 27th October, Amazon Prime Video announced that the show will be getting an Indian reboot.

Bhuvan Bam as host

The streaming platform also announced the reboot of the Game show will be hosted by none other than actor, creator Bhuvan Bam.

More about the reboot

At the start of the video, we can see Bhuvan Bam paying respects to the original host of the show Javed Jaffrey.

Stages of the Main Competition

To gain entry into Takeshi’s Castle, which will have 3 protectors namely, “Nunnu, Munnu and Chunnu”.

Bhuvan Bam or Titu Mama

In the video it could be seen that Bhuvan Bam is acting as one of his famous personas of “Titu Mama”.

Another Comeback

Safe to say that the spirit of the show will still be there after all this time as Takeshi Hitano continues.

When will it be available

You will be able to stream all the 8 episodes of the new Takeshi’s Castle exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Great Indian Festival

The show will be a part of the line-up for Amazon Great Indian Festival which will have Takeshi’s Castle alongside a lot of other original series too

