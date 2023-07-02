Tamannaah Bhatia, Ajay Devgn and more: Top stars who broke the no kissing policy
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia broke her 18-year-old kissing policy for Lust Stories 2.
Ajay Devgn did a kissing scene with Erika Kaar from Shivaay.
Shah Rukh Khan did a sexy kissing scene in the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012.
Before his marriage, Shahid Kapoor kissed many actresses in Bollywood movies. However, after marrying Mira Rajput.
Riteish Deshmukh broke his no-kissing on-screen policy recently after kissing Tamannaah Bhatia in the movie 'Plan A Plan B'.
Kareena Kapoor Khan broke her rule by kissing Arjun Kapoor in the movie Ki & Ka.
Saif Ali Khan broke the clause when he kissed Kangana Ranaut in the movie Rangoon.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kissed Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also kissed Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Aishwarya and Ranbir's chemistry was too hot.
These stars did bold kissing scenes.
Which one has been your favourite?
