South actresses and navel shows go hand-in-hand – they’re a longstanding tradition. Among the current lot, check out the ones who showcases the hottest navel scenes…Source: Bollywood
Tamannaah Bhatia loves flaunting her navel and why not?Source: Bollywood
Anushka Shetty is another one with a navel to die for and she knows it.Source: Bollywood
Before she trimmed it, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an ideal navel for South movies.Source: Bollywood
Amala Paul has never been averse to skin show, so why would her navel be off the table.Source: Bollywood
Though she’s reduced it of late, Nayanthara would treat us to plenty of navel show earlier.Source: Bollywood
Likewise, for Trisha Krishnana, who’s toned down her navel show now as compared to before.Source: Bollywood
Keerthy Suresh is a fine example of why South movies celebrate fuller, curvier women.Source: Bollywood
With Shruti Haasan, South films also display how they celebrate body types of all kind.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna is the latest on the block to indulge in navel show.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!