Steal worthy moment

If you take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia’s social media account you will know that she loves to wear sarees.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Iconic pose

If you want to click a memorable pose in a saree then copy this look of the actress in a drape.

Spotlight stealer

The South Indian actress knows to grab the limelight with her movie roles and dramatic poses in a saree.

Flawless

All you need is a neat hairdo and you will be shining in this purple saree like the actress.

Filmy lady

The actress was seen striking a pose in a plain white saree and gave a dramatic smile.

Bookmark type

She looks hot in this pink worthy. You can buy this drape which will make you stand out from the crowd.

Regal queen

The diva is looking royal in this green saree which you can wear for your festival functions.

Experimental

The fashion icon looked iconic in this yellow saree that had a unique border.

Inspirational

At times you should let your saree do the talking. The actress through this snap proves the same.

Playful

She looked hot in this evening ensemble number. The actress is known to love net and embroidered sarees.

