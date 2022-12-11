If you take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia’s social media account you will know that she loves to wear sarees.Source: Bollywood
If you want to click a memorable pose in a saree then copy this look of the actress in a drape.Source: Bollywood
The South Indian actress knows to grab the limelight with her movie roles and dramatic poses in a saree.Source: Bollywood
All you need is a neat hairdo and you will be shining in this purple saree like the actress.Source: Bollywood
The actress was seen striking a pose in a plain white saree and gave a dramatic smile.Source: Bollywood
She looks hot in this pink worthy. You can buy this drape which will make you stand out from the crowd.Source: Bollywood
The diva is looking royal in this green saree which you can wear for your festival functions.Source: Bollywood
The fashion icon looked iconic in this yellow saree that had a unique border.Source: Bollywood
At times you should let your saree do the talking. The actress through this snap proves the same.Source: Bollywood
She looked hot in this evening ensemble number. The actress is known to love net and embroidered sarees.Source: Bollywood
