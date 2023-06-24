Bollywood couples who romanced on screens

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma announced their relationship ahead of their upcoming film Lust Stories 2.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were paired for the first time in Brahmastra.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza romanced on screen in Tujhe Meri Kasam, Tere Naam Love Hogaya, Lai Bhaari and Ved.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn left fans talking about them in films like Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and more.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone impressed the audience with their electrifying chemistry in Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan floored fans in movies like Dhai Aksar Prem Ke, Guru, and Kuch Naa Kaho.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have romanced in Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have romanced on screen in several movies.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini were paired as a couple in several movies.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor ended up real life couple after their hit on-screen pair.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover romanced in the horror film Alone.

