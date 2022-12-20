Dopamine inducing

The actress was slaying in her beach fashion when she was holidaying at Maldives.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Day out look

If you are planning to chill on the beach then you need to be at your casual best like the actress.

Source: Bollywood

Making presence felt

Tamannaah looks extremely hot in this thigh-high slit dress and we cannot stop staring at the same.

Source: Bollywood

Chic lady

The star knows to create a chic statement in a sequinned bra and skirt dress which is ultra stylish.

Source: Bollywood

Fuss-free

The star looks effortless and stylish in this dress which is perfect for your date.

Source: Bollywood

Gorgeous and how

The South Indian beauty looks sexy in this black figure-hugging gown which is all things lit.

Source: Bollywood

That glow

The star was seen sizzling in a baby-pink bikini. Her tresses were messy because of the breezy weather.

Source: Bollywood

Lesson in dressing

Tamannaah's love for dressing up is well known and the proof of the same is her social media feed.

Source: Bollywood

Signature style

She is oozing hotness in this blue saree which you can wear for your honeymoon.

Source: Bollywood

Sensuous

The diva looked sensational in this pink-coloured bra.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nikki Tamboli's bikini photos

 Find Out More