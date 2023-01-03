Tamannaah Bhatia's top fashionable moments

Tamannaah Bhatia knows to rock in any outfit that she wears. Here, take a look at her sartorial picks which will inspire you to be fashionable.Source: Bollywood
The actress was seen wearing Namrata Joshipura's creation of a black slit gown over a white t-shirt.Source: Bollywood
For the press conference of Gurthunda Seethakalam, the actress was seen wearing a red frill dress.Source: Bollywood
We love the star wearing checks. She looked stunning in this black coloured check pant and jacketSource: Bollywood
It looks like Tamannaah likes purple. She was seen rocking in a Zara pantsuit like a boss.Source: Bollywood
The actress set some fashion goals in a saree. She wore this designer saree by Amit Aggarwal at a buddies wedding.Source: Bollywood
The actress had undertaken the #QuarantinePillowChallenge and looked stunning in the white pillow and black belt.Source: Bollywood
The star looked gorgeous in this sky-blue coloured dress by Santa and Vanda. She completed her look with smokey eyes.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked glamorous in a white gown and we could not take our eyes off the same.Source: Bollywood
The actress looks dazzling in a silver gown and was looking no less than a Hollywood star.Source: Bollywood
The diva looks stunning in a purple saree which was designed by Manish Malhotra.Source: Bollywood
