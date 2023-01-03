Tamannaah Bhatia's top fashionable moments

Tamannaah Bhatia knows to rock in any outfit that she wears. Here, take a look at her sartorial picks which will inspire you to be fashionable.

Black-white t-shirt

The actress was seen wearing Namrata Joshipura's creation of a black slit gown over a white t-shirt.

Red layered dress

For the press conference of Gurthunda Seethakalam, the actress was seen wearing a red frill dress.

Checkered dress

We love the star wearing checks. She looked stunning in this black coloured check pant and jacket

Favourite colour

It looks like Tamannaah likes purple. She was seen rocking in a Zara pantsuit like a boss.

Saree goals

The actress set some fashion goals in a saree. She wore this designer saree by Amit Aggarwal at a buddies wedding.

Pillow attire

The actress had undertaken the #QuarantinePillowChallenge and looked stunning in the white pillow and black belt.

Blue shimmery outfit

The star looked gorgeous in this sky-blue coloured dress by Santa and Vanda. She completed her look with smokey eyes.

White gown

The actress looked glamorous in a white gown and we could not take our eyes off the same.

Cocktail gown

The actress looks dazzling in a silver gown and was looking no less than a Hollywood star.

Purple sequin saree

The diva looks stunning in a purple saree which was designed by Manish Malhotra.

Thanks For Reading!

