Tanisha Mukerji, Kajol and other jodis where one sibling always had to struggle

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Kajol is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, while Tanisha flopped miserably.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon is a succesful actress, while sister Nupur is trying her luck into Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan is a superstar, while his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail are not that successful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol has impressed fans with his acting chops, while Bobby tried his luck in Bollywood, but failed miserably.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Kapoor’s youngest brother Sanjay's films have been flopped. While, Anil is a superstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor has done several films, while brother Harshvardhan has hardky done any films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ronit Roy made females go weak with his roles, while Rohit is trying his luck.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan was recognised for his talent, while sister Soha Ali Khan has performed small roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Late Rishi Kapoor impressed fans, while Rajeev Kapoor failed to impress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3 star Salman, Dunki superstar SRK and more A-listers with the most number of flops

 

 Find Out More