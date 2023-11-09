Tanisha Mukerji, Kajol and other jodis where one sibling always had to struggle
Janhvi Sharma
Nov 09, 2023
Kajol is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, while Tanisha flopped miserably.
Kriti Sanon is a succesful actress, while sister Nupur is trying her luck into Bollywood.
Salman Khan is a superstar, while his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail are not that successful.
Sunny Deol has impressed fans with his acting chops, while Bobby tried his luck in Bollywood, but failed miserably.
Anil Kapoor’s youngest brother Sanjay's films have been flopped. While, Anil is a superstar.
Sonam Kapoor has done several films, while brother Harshvardhan has hardky done any films.
Ronit Roy made females go weak with his roles, while Rohit is trying his luck.
Saif Ali Khan was recognised for his talent, while sister Soha Ali Khan has performed small roles.
Late Rishi Kapoor impressed fans, while Rajeev Kapoor failed to impress.
