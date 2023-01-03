Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain breakup: Here's why and how the couple spilt

Bollywood pair Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were one of the most lit pairs of the entertainment industy. Read to know about why the pair are now out of love.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Sadness for Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain

The pair who often made news with their PDA have ended their relationship reportedly.

About Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain's breakup

Reportedly, Tara and Aadar as per an ETimes report have parted ways mutually.

Tara-Aadar to be buddies after breakup

The source close to ETimes further said that both Tara and Aadar are mature and shall continue to be friends and care for one another.

Tara's views about her relationship

The actress had revealed that one may have a good job and come from a good family but one thing that she always wanted was love.

Tara could never pretend in her relationship

The actress had revealed that she always wanted to give love and never pretend that she did not love somebody or not have emotions.

Aadar was also attached

Tara, in the interview further revealed that Aadar is also attached to people who mean the world to him.

Tara about Aadar

The actress had once revealed in an interview, that she gets emotionally atached to her loved one's.

About Tara Sutaria

She had made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in Student Of The Year 2.

Good times together

The duo used to paint the town red with their romance. Tara was often seen in Kapoor's Christmas lunch parties but now everything is not fine.

About Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain's relation

Aadar is Ranbir's cousin. He was often seen making social appearances with Tara and the former pair used to attend each other's family occasions.

