Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain breakup: Here's why and how the couple spilt

Bollywood pair Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were one of the most lit pairs of the entertainment industy. Read to know about why the pair are now out of love.
The pair who often made news with their PDA have ended their relationship reportedly.
Reportedly, Tara and Aadar as per an ETimes report have parted ways mutually.
The source close to ETimes further said that both Tara and Aadar are mature and shall continue to be friends and care for one another.
The actress had revealed that one may have a good job and come from a good family but one thing that she always wanted was love.
The actress had revealed that she always wanted to give love and never pretend that she did not love somebody or not have emotions.
Tara, in the interview further revealed that Aadar is also attached to people who mean the world to him.
The actress had once revealed in an interview, that she gets emotionally atached to her loved one's.
She had made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in Student Of The Year 2.
The duo used to paint the town red with their romance. Tara was often seen in Kapoor's Christmas lunch parties but now everything is not fine.
Aadar is Ranbir's cousin. He was often seen making social appearances with Tara and the former pair used to attend each other's family occasions.
