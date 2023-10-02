Taylor Swift, Natalie Portman and more: Deep Fake celeb po*n sees a rise; AI to be blamed?

Not just Hollywood stars, even Bollywood actresses have been the victims.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
A report in DailyMail sheds light on how there's been an immense rise in activity on deep fake porn sites over the last year. These are mostly related to celeb related videos.
A deep fake porn is generated when a face of a person is imposed onto someone else's body to create erotic content using technology.
DailyMail quotes report by ActiveFence that states that there has been a rise of almost 87 per cent in the number of such forums on the internet.
It has been reported that the activity has doubled over the year due to AI tools being widely and freely available
Top Hollywood names like Taylor Swift, Natalie Portman and Emma Watson have been victims of such notorious activities.
Back in 2018, Natalie Portman's computer-generated video that was reportedly explicit in nature shocked all.
Many of the Indian actresses too have become the victims of deep fake porn with their fake explicit videos being widely circulated.
As per a report in Indian Herrald, Kajal Aggarwal became a recent victim of the notorious activity as a fake video of her went viral on Telegram and other platforms.
The report states that Tamannaah Bhatia too is one of the victims as videos with her face imposed went viral.
Back in 2022, a Vice report shed light on B-town actresses becoming victims of deep fake porn. Names of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and other actresses were mentioned.
The report stated that a deep fake video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got 15 million views.
The report also suggested that a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan fetched more than 2 million views on a popular adult content site.
Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and others have also been the victims.
For long there has been a debate over technology being a boon or curse. Such notorious activities showcase the dark side of technological progress.
