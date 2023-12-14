Taylor Swift turns desi darziwali in a parallel universe reimagined by AI
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
It is Taylor Swift's birthday right now in America. She celebrates her birthday on 13th December.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gorgeous singer was snapped with songstress Selena Gomez recently.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two BFFs were seen walking hand-in-hand.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The paps also wished Taylor on her birthday. The actress ringed in her special day in New York. Blake Lively was with her too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A social media user imagined Taylor Swift as a tailor, that is, a seamstress. Let's check out her images...
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taylor looks so passionate about tailoring.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We wonder what the AU Taylor is sowing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This would be Taylor with her new machine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taylor at a marketplace flaunting her skills.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These AI images of Taylor as a tailor are so cool, no?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taylor has been making headlines for her romance with Travis Kelce.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Can you believe Taylor is 34?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Curry and Cyanide, watch these 10 chilling real murder stories on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More