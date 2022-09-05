Bollywood celebs who portrayed the role of teachers onscreen

Aamir Khan

Aamir’s character in Taare Zameen Par was of a teacher who everyone wished to have. His character was calm composed and understanding

Amitabh Bachchan

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black had Amitabh Bachchan as a stubborn teacher to a visually impaired girl. The role is something that people will remember for long

Hrithik Roshan

Based on real life of Anand Kumar, the mathematician, Hrithik played the role of a teacher in the movie Super 30

Rani Mukherjee

Rani played a teacher in one of her best films Hichki. The film had an important message of treating a teacher and all students with respect

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor played the role of a cool and good looking teacher that everyone wants, in the movie Paathshala

Shah Rukh Khan

The role of coach Kabir Khan was played by Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India. His character trained the Indian Female Hockey Team to play against the world

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen was responsible for bringing the hotness in the movie Main Hoon Na. The students wish for a teacher like her in real life too

