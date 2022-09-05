Take a look at these Bollywood actors who played the role of a teacher onscreenSource: Bollywood
Aamir’s character in Taare Zameen Par was of a teacher who everyone wished to have. His character was calm composed and understandingSource: Bollywood
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black had Amitabh Bachchan as a stubborn teacher to a visually impaired girl. The role is something that people will remember for longSource: Bollywood
Based on real life of Anand Kumar, the mathematician, Hrithik played the role of a teacher in the movie Super 30Source: Bollywood
Rani played a teacher in one of her best films Hichki. The film had an important message of treating a teacher and all students with respectSource: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor played the role of a cool and good looking teacher that everyone wants, in the movie PaathshalaSource: Bollywood
The role of coach Kabir Khan was played by Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India. His character trained the Indian Female Hockey Team to play against the worldSource: Bollywood
Sushmita Sen was responsible for bringing the hotness in the movie Main Hoon Na. The students wish for a teacher like her in real life tooSource: Bollywood
