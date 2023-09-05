Teacher's Day 2023: Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood actors who were teachers in real life

Bollywood actors who were also teachers in lifeSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Before stepping into acting Akshay Kumar taught martial arts around the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupam Kher runs an acting school named Actor Prepares. Deepika Padukone is one of his students.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before becoming an actor Sanya Malhotra was a dance teacher.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Utpal Dutt was an English teacher at South Point School in Kolkata.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kader Khan taught Civil Engineering at M. H. Saboo Siddik College of Engineering, Mumbai for 5 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandrachur Singh was a music teacher at Doon School in Dehradun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After completing her master's at the Delhi School of Social Work she established herself as a director and even took up teaching as a part-time job.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Balraj Sahani was a teacher at Visva Bharati University.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kanwarjit Paintal served as director at the Film and Television Institute of India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
