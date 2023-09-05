Teacher's Day 2023: Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood actors who were teachers in real life

Bollywood actors who were also teachers in life

Rupal Purohit

Akshay Kumar

Before stepping into acting Akshay Kumar taught martial arts around the world.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher runs an acting school named Actor Prepares. Deepika Padukone is one of his students.

Sanya Malhotra

Before becoming an actor Sanya Malhotra was a dance teacher.

Utpal Dutt

Utpal Dutt was an English teacher at South Point School in Kolkata.

Kader Khan

Kader Khan taught Civil Engineering at M. H. Saboo Siddik College of Engineering, Mumbai for 5 years.

Chandrachur Singh

Chandrachur Singh was a music teacher at Doon School in Dehradun.

Nandita Das

After completing her master's at the Delhi School of Social Work she established herself as a director and even took up teaching as a part-time job.

Balraj Sahani

Balraj Sahani was a teacher at Visva Bharati University.

Kanwarjit Paintal

Kanwarjit Paintal served as director at the Film and Television Institute of India.

