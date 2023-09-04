Teacher's Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood movies with important life lessons

Bollywood movies that have important life lessons woven into their narratives

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

3 Idiots

It highlights the need to pursue one's passions and dreams rather than succumbing to societal pressures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dear Zindagi

Explores mental health, self-acceptance, and the benefits of seeking therapy for emotional well-being.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

English Vinglish

Emphasizes self-worth, personal growth, and the significance of breaking language barriers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen

Portrays a journey of self-discovery, independence, and the importance of embracing life's challenges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chak De! India

Teaches the values of unity, teamwork, and breaking stereotypes, with a focus on women's empowerment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swades

It emphasizes the importance of giving back to one's homeland and working for the betterment of society.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taare Zameen Par

This film emphasizes the importance of understanding and nurturing the unique talents and needs of every child.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK

Through satire, it questions societal norms, religious dogmas, and encourages critical thinking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chhichhore

The movie teaches the value of resilience, friendship, and not succumbing to academic pressures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mera Naam Joker

This classic film teaches the importance of spreading happiness and joy despite one's own struggles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan FIRST Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan shines in this physically challenging film with manic energy

 

 Find Out More