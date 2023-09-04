Teacher’s Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs to celebrate the day

Here's the perfect playlist to celebrate the occasion of Teachers' Day, Bollywood style.

Aye Khuda (Paathshaala)

Shahid Kapoor-starrer soothing track sung by Lucky Ali is still fresh after more than a decade of its release.

Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi (Shakuntala Devi)

The song serves as the perfect inspiration to students to not get demotivated after failure.

Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi (Kitaab)

The RD Burman song is one of the most popular children’s song in Bollywood.

Ruk Jana Nahin Tu Kahin Haar Ke (Imtihaan)

The song picturised on Vinod Khanna teaches individuals to not give up despite failure.

Masti Ki Paathshaala (Rang De Basanti)

The song is quirky and fun and is one of the most popular tracks played on Teachers’ Day.

Bum Bum Bole (Taare Zameen Par)

This fun number is bound to make you dance with its peppy beats.

Aye Zindagi (Chalk n Duster)

The song depicts the bond between a student and teacher.

Question Mark (Super 30)

Hrithik Roshan plays a teacher in this song where he motivates students to find new ways to answer their queries.

Khol De Par (Hichki)

The song featuring Rani Mukerji shows how a teacher tries different methods to lift a student’s spirit.

Kholo Kholo Darwaaje (Taare Zameen Par)

A song that motivates students to follow their dreams and find their true calling.

