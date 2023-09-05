Teachers Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood teachers we all want in life

Bollywood actors who played teachers and left a lasting impact with their performances.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan in Mohabbatein

Raj Aryan Malhotra challenged traditional educational norms, advocating the importance of love and personal growth alongside academics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par

Ram Shankar Nikumbh recognized and nurtured the unique talents and needs of a dyslexic child.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30

He played real life Anand Kumar who coached underprivileged students for IIT exams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji in Hichki

Naina Mathur battled Tourette's syndrome, showed that determination and passion can help overcome obstacles, inspiring both students and teachers alike.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan in Black

Debraj Sahai was harsh but patient teacher educating a deaf-blind girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India

Kabir Khan as a hockey coach taught us teamwork, discipline, and breaking gender stereotypes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jeetendra in Parichay

Ravi Varma, a music teacher showcased the transformative power of mentorship, especially for troubled children.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Puran Singh in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Miss Braganza offered comic relief and added warmth to the school environment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naseeruddin Shah in Sir

His character explored the complexities of relationships and societal norms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boman Irani in 3 Idiots

Virus encouraged students to follow their passions and pursue excellence rather than conform.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Jawan, Times when Shah Rukh Khan played a villain and aced every frame

 

 Find Out More