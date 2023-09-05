Teachers Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood teachers we all want in life

Bollywood actors who played teachers and left a lasting impact with their performances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Raj Aryan Malhotra challenged traditional educational norms, advocating the importance of love and personal growth alongside academics.
Ram Shankar Nikumbh recognized and nurtured the unique talents and needs of a dyslexic child.
He played real life Anand Kumar who coached underprivileged students for IIT exams.
Naina Mathur battled Tourette's syndrome, showed that determination and passion can help overcome obstacles, inspiring both students and teachers alike.
Debraj Sahai was harsh but patient teacher educating a deaf-blind girl.
Kabir Khan as a hockey coach taught us teamwork, discipline, and breaking gender stereotypes.
Ravi Varma, a music teacher showcased the transformative power of mentorship, especially for troubled children.
Miss Braganza offered comic relief and added warmth to the school environment.
His character explored the complexities of relationships and societal norms.
Virus encouraged students to follow their passions and pursue excellence rather than conform.
