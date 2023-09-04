Top 10 Relationship lessons to learn from Bollywood couples

Teacher's Day 2023 special: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra; lessons you can learn from their respective relationships.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Pyaar Dosti Hai

Shah Rukh Khan made us believe in love all over again, as his relationship with Gauri Khan is an amazing example.

No fear in love

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif teach you to be fearless.

Friendship

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli teach you to be friends in relationships.

Love at first sight is for real

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are intact after 16 years.

Uplift your woman

Ranveer Singh is a charmer, and the way he treats his wife, Deepika Padukone, is the biggest lesson every man should learn.

Love will find a way

Stop chasing is what Priyanka Chopra's relationship teaches; she found her love when she wasn't looking.

Kuch toh log kahenge

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never care about the judgements, and that's your lesson.

Love is all you need

Saif Ali Khan met Kareena Kapoor Khan when he was left with nothing, and today he is the king all over again.

Keep falling in love

It's okay to be choosy; that's what Ananya Panday teaches with her relationship.

Manifestation is everything

Alia Bhatt manifested to marry her crush, Ranbir Kapoor, and the rest is history.

