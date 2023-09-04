Top 10 Relationship lessons to learn from Bollywood couples

Teacher's Day 2023 special: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra; lessons you can learn from their respective relationships.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan made us believe in love all over again, as his relationship with Gauri Khan is an amazing example.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif teach you to be fearless.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli teach you to be friends in relationships.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are intact after 16 years.
Ranveer Singh is a charmer, and the way he treats his wife, Deepika Padukone, is the biggest lesson every man should learn.
Stop chasing is what Priyanka Chopra's relationship teaches; she found her love when she wasn't looking.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never care about the judgements, and that's your lesson.
Saif Ali Khan met Kareena Kapoor Khan when he was left with nothing, and today he is the king all over again.
It's okay to be choosy; that's what Ananya Panday teaches with her relationship.
Alia Bhatt manifested to marry her crush, Ranbir Kapoor, and the rest is history.
