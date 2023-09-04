Teacher's Day 2023: Top 10 South Indian actors who have played endearing teachers on screen

A look at actors who've played the role of teachers in films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Shruti played Sithara, originally portrayed by Sai Pallavi in the Malayalam version of Premam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The veteran actor played the role of a Telugu teacher with highly controversial methods in this VV Vinayak directorial.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush played the role of a math teacher who transforms the life of underprivileged students in this social drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress’ teacher avatar became a turning point in her career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tamil superstar played the role of a history professor in the film Nammavar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay became an overnight sensation and the teacher everyone wanted in their classes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai’s natural beauty and acting prowess impressed critics in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Playing the role of a fake teacher, Ajith delivered one of his career-best performances with the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Malayalam superstar’s role of a teacher in this film won him several awards including two Kerala State awards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor won over the audiences over with his role of a professor trying to build a healthy relationship between students and teachers in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
