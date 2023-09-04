Teacher's Day 2023: Top 10 South Indian actors who have played endearing teachers on screen

A look at actors who've played the role of teachers in films.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Shruti Haasan (Premam)

Shruti played Sithara, originally portrayed by Sai Pallavi in the Malayalam version of Premam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chiranjeevi (Tagore)

The veteran actor played the role of a Telugu teacher with highly controversial methods in this VV Vinayak directorial.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush (Sir/Vaathi)

Dhanush played the role of a math teacher who transforms the life of underprivileged students in this social drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asin (Gharshana)

The actress’ teacher avatar became a turning point in her career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan (Nammavar)

The Tamil superstar played the role of a history professor in the film Nammavar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Deverakonda (Geetha Govindam)

Vijay became an overnight sensation and the teacher everyone wanted in their classes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi (Premam)

Sai’s natural beauty and acting prowess impressed critics in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajith Kumar (Yennai Arindhaal)

Playing the role of a fake teacher, Ajith delivered one of his career-best performances with the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mammootty (Mazhayethum Munpe)

The Malayalam superstar’s role of a teacher in this film won him several awards including two Kerala State awards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohanlal (Velipadinte Pushtakam)

The actor won over the audiences over with his role of a professor trying to build a healthy relationship between students and teachers in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 comedy web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More