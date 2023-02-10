Teddy Day 2023: Top 10 celebrities and their love for teddy bears

Teddy Day is here and if your beloved is the one who loves teddy's then take inspiration from these Bollywood celebs to gift your love a teddy.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023

Ananya Panday

The actress with her teddy is surely giving us the feeling of love.

Khushi-Janvhi Kapoor

When Janhvi was missing her sister Khushi, she expressed her 'miss you' post via this teddy.

Shraddha Kapoor

You need this teddy as Valentine's day is around the corner.

Anushka Sharma

Gift this teddy like Anushka is holding one like a cute woman.

Taapsee Pannu

Teddy's are a symbol of love. What do you feel?

Disha Patani

The actress is affectionately holding her teddy.

Shah Rukh Khan

The king of romance is holding the most adorable teddy bear.

Salman Khan

Looks like the actor is in a committed relation with a teddy.

Nia Sharma

Gift your bae a teddy on Teddy's day.

Hina Khan

Hina is a poser with a teddy. What do you feel?

