Tejas box office collection day 1 early estimates: Kangana Ranaut starrer fails to make half of Chandramukhi 2?

Kangana Ranaut's second movie of 2023, Tejas is out in theatres. Here's the opening day box office collection prediction of Tejas...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Kangana Ranaut starrer is the first ever aerial action movie based on the Indian Air Force. It's a tribute to the IAF.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut has been promoting her movie Teja everywhere. But the buzz seems quite low.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If the TOI report is anything to go by, about 5,000 tickets of Tejas were sold in advance bookings till Thursday afternoon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut movie is likely to sell about 6000 to 7000 tickets by Thursday night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The TOI report claims Tejas is likely to earn Rs 2.50 crore to 3 crore. On the other hand, Sacnilk, predicts Tejas to make Rs 0.50 crore on opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi 2 earned Rs 8.25 crore on day 1. As per early trends, Tejas might not even make half of it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to the media report, Tejas is likely to make Rs 7 crore in its first weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In its first weekend, Chandramukhi 2 grossed Rs 24.45 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TOI claims Tejas might end up collecting Rs 15 crore in its lifetime, which is way less than Chandramukhi 2's lifetime business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut starrer movie's business is likely to be affected by new releases such as Aankh Micholi, UT 69 and further, by Tiger 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will this one be another dud for Queen Kangana? If word of mouth is strong, the movie might pick pick business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!