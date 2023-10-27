Tejas box office collection day 1 early estimates: Kangana Ranaut starrer fails to make half of Chandramukhi 2?

Kangana Ranaut's second movie of 2023, Tejas is out in theatres. Here's the opening day box office collection prediction of Tejas...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Tejas movie 

Kangana Ranaut starrer is the first ever aerial action movie based on the Indian Air Force. It's a tribute to the IAF. 

Tejas buzz 

Kangana Ranaut has been promoting her movie Teja everywhere. But the buzz seems quite low. 

Tejas Advance Booking 

If the TOI report is anything to go by, about 5,000 tickets of Tejas were sold in advance bookings till Thursday afternoon. 

Tejas day 1 ticket prediction 

Kangana Ranaut movie is likely to sell about 6000 to 7000 tickets by Thursday night. 

Tejas Day 1 box office prediction  

The TOI report claims Tejas is likely to earn Rs 2.50 crore to 3 crore. On the other hand, Sacnilk, predicts Tejas to make Rs 0.50 crore on opening day.

Tejas X Chandramukhi 2 

Chandramukhi 2 earned Rs 8.25 crore on day 1. As per early trends, Tejas might not even make half of it.  

Tejas weekend box office 

According to the media report, Tejas is likely to make Rs 7 crore in its first weekend. 

Chandramukhi 2 x Tejas BO

In its first weekend, Chandramukhi 2 grossed Rs 24.45 crores.  

Lifetime business of Tejas 

TOI claims Tejas might end up collecting Rs 15 crore in its lifetime, which is way less than Chandramukhi 2's lifetime business.  

Tejas business 

Kangana Ranaut starrer movie's business is likely to be affected by new releases such as Aankh Micholi, UT 69 and further, by Tiger 3. 

Tejas' results 

Will this one be another dud for Queen Kangana? If word of mouth is strong, the movie might pick pick business.    

