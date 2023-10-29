Tejas box office collection day 2: Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail earns more than Kangana Ranaut new movie

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas and Vikrant Massey's movie 12th Fail released in cinemas this Friday. Check out their day 2 box office collections...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023
Kangana Ranaut starrer is a tribute to the Indian Air Force. Kangana plays the titular role in Tejas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant Massey starrer movie is based on real life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS office Shraddha Joshi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut movie earned Rs 1.25 crore on day 1, as per Sacnilk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Vikrant Massey starrer minted Rs 1.10 crore on its first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first aerial action movie of India, Tejas managed to earn Rs 1.25 crore on Saturday, day 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail earned Rs 2.50 crore on day 2, that is first Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant Massey starrer movie beat Kangana Ranaut movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The new movie witnessed a massive 134% jump on Saturday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sarvesh Mewara directed the Kangana Ranaut movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Kangana, the movie also stars Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair, Mohan Agashe and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, a lot of real life UPSC aspirants were cast in the movie to add authenticity to the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!