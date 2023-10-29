Tejas box office collection day 2: Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail earns more than Kangana Ranaut new movie

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas and Vikrant Massey's movie 12th Fail released in cinemas this Friday. Check out their day 2 box office collections...

Shivani Pawaskar

Tejas Movie 

Kangana Ranaut starrer is a tribute to the Indian Air Force. Kangana plays the titular role in Tejas. 

12th Fail 

Vikrant Massey starrer movie is based on real life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS office Shraddha Joshi. 

Tejas box office day 1 

Kangana Ranaut movie earned Rs 1.25 crore on day 1, as per Sacnilk. 

12th Fail box office day 1 

The Vikrant Massey starrer minted Rs 1.10 crore on its first day. 

Tejas box office day 2 

The first aerial action movie of India, Tejas managed to earn Rs 1.25 crore on Saturday, day 2.  

12th Fail box office day 2 

12th Fail earned Rs 2.50 crore on day 2, that is first Saturday.  

12th Fail beats Tejas 

Vikrant Massey starrer movie beat Kangana Ranaut movie. 

12th Fail triumphs

The new movie witnessed a massive 134% jump on Saturday.

Tejas director 

Sarvesh Mewara directed the Kangana Ranaut movie.  

12th Fail director

12th Fail is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. 

Tejas cast 

Apart from Kangana, the movie also stars Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair, Mohan Agashe and more. 

12th Fail cast

As per reports, a lot of real life UPSC aspirants were cast in the movie to add authenticity to the movie. 

