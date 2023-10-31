Tejas box office collection: Kangana Ranaut film's four day total fails to match Chandramukhi 2 Monday figures
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Kangana Ranaut new movie Tejas is struggling at the box office and the collections are constantly dipping.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejas is the new movie starring Kangana that has been released in theatres. The film is about the Indian Air Force.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut starrer could not even make Rs 1 crore on Monday. The film minted Rs 0.45 crore on the first Monday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total collections of Tejas so far stand to be Rs 4.2 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi 2 collected Rs 5.35 crore on its first Monday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejas total box office collection is less than what Chandramukhi 2 earned on its first Monday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The day-wise collection of Tejas are thus: Rs 1.25 crore, Rs 1.3 crore, Rs 1.2 crore, and Rs 0.45 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi 2's box office collection is Rs 40.5 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi 2 collected Rs 2.4 crore on Tuesday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per early trends, Tejas is likely to earn Rs 0.40 crore on its fifth day, that is Tuesday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Tejas wrap up within a week?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut has been having tough luck with films these days.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande misunderstood? Her zodiac sign is to blame?
Find Out More