Tejas box office collection: Kangana Ranaut film's four day total fails to match Chandramukhi 2 Monday figures 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023

Kangana Ranaut new movie Tejas is struggling at the box office and the collections are constantly dipping.  

Tejas is the new movie starring Kangana that has been released in theatres. The film is about the Indian Air Force. 

Kangana Ranaut starrer could not even make Rs 1 crore on Monday. The film minted Rs 0.45 crore on the first Monday. 

The total collections of Tejas so far stand to be Rs 4.2 crore. 

Chandramukhi 2 collected Rs 5.35 crore on its first Monday. 

Tejas total box office collection is less than what Chandramukhi 2 earned on its first Monday. 

The day-wise collection of Tejas are thus: Rs 1.25 crore, Rs 1.3 crore, Rs 1.2 crore, and Rs 0.45 crore. 

Chandramukhi 2's box office collection is Rs 40.5 crore. 

Chandramukhi 2 collected Rs 2.4 crore on Tuesday.

As per early trends, Tejas is likely to earn Rs 0.40 crore on its fifth day, that is Tuesday. 

Will Tejas wrap up within a week?  

Kangana Ranaut has been having tough luck with films these days.  

