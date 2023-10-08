Tejas trailer: Top 10 highlights that prove Kangana Ranaut film will do better than Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut promises to deliver her best with Tejas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Tejas is out now. It sees her as an air force pilot. Here are top highlights.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The trailer begins with a very heavy dialogue stating that no one should mess with India. It has kickass visuals of military aircrafts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut makes a very impactful entry in the trailer with her trainer stating that she shouldn't be sent on a mission that is easy. He showcases confidence in her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejas is patriotic at heart as she talks about her love for India. She also says that any terrorist attack on India is personal inducing patriotic feelings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The trailer boasts of some crazy aerial fight sequences that have never been seen before in Bollywood films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trailer reveals that an Indian spy having connection with Kangana is trapped by terrorists. Kangana insists that she wants to be a part of the mission showcasing dedication.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another highlight of Tejas trailer is the stellar cast that has received great screen time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As the mission begins, Kangana Ranaut says that the aircrafts will take off from Pakistan. That makes for an intriguing storyline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just aerial but Tejas will hold some on ground fight sequences and Kangana appears to be fab.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The background score of Tejas seems very catchy adding feel to the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejas seems to have all the elements to be a major success at the box office. It seems to have potential to beat Kangana's Chandramukhi 2!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi 2 has done Rs 50 crores plus business at the box office so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
