Tejas trailer: Top 10 highlights that prove Kangana Ranaut film will do better than Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut promises to deliver her best with Tejas.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

Tejas trailer out now

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Tejas is out now. It sees her as an air force pilot. Here are top highlights.

The intro

The trailer begins with a very heavy dialogue stating that no one should mess with India. It has kickass visuals of military aircrafts.

Kangana's entry

Kangana Ranaut makes a very impactful entry in the trailer with her trainer stating that she shouldn't be sent on a mission that is easy. He showcases confidence in her.

Tejas' love for India

Tejas is patriotic at heart as she talks about her love for India. She also says that any terrorist attack on India is personal inducing patriotic feelings.

Aerial fight sequences

The trailer boasts of some crazy aerial fight sequences that have never been seen before in Bollywood films.

The story

Trailer reveals that an Indian spy having connection with Kangana is trapped by terrorists. Kangana insists that she wants to be a part of the mission showcasing dedication.

Stellar cast

Another highlight of Tejas trailer is the stellar cast that has received great screen time.

The twist in tale

As the mission begins, Kangana Ranaut says that the aircrafts will take off from Pakistan. That makes for an intriguing storyline.

The fight sequences

Not just aerial but Tejas will hold some on ground fight sequences and Kangana appears to be fab.

The background score

The background score of Tejas seems very catchy adding feel to the film.

Better than Chandramukhi 2

Tejas seems to have all the elements to be a major success at the box office. It seems to have potential to beat Kangana's Chandramukhi 2!

Chandramukhi 2 BO

Chandramukhi 2 has done Rs 50 crores plus business at the box office so far.

