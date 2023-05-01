10 South Indian celebs who died by suicide
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023
Telugu choreographer Chaitanya died of suicide on May 1st 2023 as he couldn’t repay loans.
Most celebrated actress Silk Smita hanged herself to death because of depression.
Sai Prashant drank poison to end his life because of depression.
Vijay Sai allegedly hung himself from a ceiling fan at his Hyderabad residence.
Telugu star Ranganath was 66 when he hanged himself.
Tamil actor Monal Naval too passed away by suicide.
Depression and financial crisis proved Uday Kiran to hang himself to a tree.
Malayalam star Santhosh Jogi too ended his life by hanging himself at friend’s flat.
Malayalam actor Sreenath was foud dead and police investigated that it was suicide case.
Jayalakshmi Reddy ended her life after a failed romance.
