Temple Run: Top 10 Indian celebrities who believe strongly in almighty

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is a strong believer in almighty. We recently saw him visiting Vaishno Devi and then to Shirdi Sai Baba temple as he is awaiting the release of Dunki.

His daughter Suhana Khan too accompanies him on his temple run. She was spotted at Shridi Sai Baba mandir along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Sara Ali Khan is a Shiv bhakt. She often visits Kedarnath and shares pictures too.

Janhvi Kapoor has often been spotted at Tirupati Balaji temple. Recently, she performed puja at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple.

Kartik Aaryan is a Lord Ganesha devotee. We often see him at Siddhivinayak temple before his movie releases or during Ganpati festival.

Ram Charan has often been papped during his temple run. At times, he is also papped traveling bare foot while visiting temples.

Deepika Padukone is a follower of Lord Balaji. She is often papped at Tirupati Balaji temple mostly with her family.

Ektaa Kapoor holds a strong belief in God. From Siddhivinayak temple to Balaji temple, she often offers her prayers to almighty.

Shilpa Shetty is also a bhakt. From celebrating Ganpati festival at home with much gusto to visiting temples, she does it all.

Vicky Kaushal paid a visit to the Golden Temple ahead of Sam Bahadur release. He was also papped at Siddhivinayak with Katrina Kaif post wedding.

