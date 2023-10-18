Temptation Island: Adult superstar Johnny Sins to make his debut in India with Mouni Roy's show? [Exclusive]

Temptation Island: Is Johnny Sins, the famous adult superstar going to make his debut on Indian TV with the bold reality show?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
The new series Temptation Island on JioCinema is making a lot of newsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers have apparently approached Johnny Sins for the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, he needs no introduction. Johnny Sins is the biggest adult superstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This will be his debut in India if he agrees to do the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
His net worth is said to be USD five millionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
There is buzz that Karan Wahi might do the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jad Hadid is already in Alibaug in the luxury houseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaane Jaan actress Uditi Singh is also a part of itSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni Roy is going to be the host of the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
