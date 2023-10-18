Temptation Island: Adult superstar Johnny Sins to make his debut in India with Mouni Roy's show? [Exclusive]

Temptation Island: Is Johnny Sins, the famous adult superstar going to make his debut on Indian TV with the bold reality show?

Urmimala Banerjee

Oct 18, 2023

Temptation Island

The new series Temptation Island on JioCinema is making a lot of news

Temptation Island: Johnny Sins

The makers have apparently approached Johnny Sins for the show

Who is Johnny Sins?

Well, he needs no introduction. Johnny Sins is the biggest adult superstar

India debut

This will be his debut in India if he agrees to do the show

Johnny Sins

His net worth is said to be USD five million

Temptation Island: Karan Wahi

There is buzz that Karan Wahi might do the show

Temptation Island: Jad Hadid

Jad Hadid is already in Alibaug in the luxury house

Temptation Island: Uditi Singh

Jaane Jaan actress Uditi Singh is also a part of it

Temptation Island: Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is going to be the host of the show

