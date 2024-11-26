Ten most anticipated romantic films releasing in 2025
Janhvi Sharma
| Nov 26, 2024
Loveyapa stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in this romantic film.
De De Pyaar De 2 starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh will release in May 2025.
Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn's Azaad is a period drama film.
Nakhrewaalii introduces new stars Pragati Shrivastav and Ansh Duggal. The film will be released on Valentine's Day 2025.
Dhadak 2 stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the main roles.
Jaya Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi's Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling will be released in 2025.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul will hit theatres on April 18, 2025.
Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Chand Mera Dil will release in 2025.
Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to be released on October 2, 2025.
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Naadaniyaan will reportedly be released in 2025.
