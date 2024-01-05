Tere Bin 2 to Faraar: New Pakistani TV shows to watch in 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024
At this year's DC South Asian Film Festival and Chicago South Asian Film Festival, the well-liked program Faraar made a good impression.
The series, which is created and directed by Rida Bilal ("Zakham") and Mehreen Jabbar ("Jurm"), illuminates the lives of three independent women in contemporary Karachi.
Barzakh by Asim Abbasi gained recognition on a global scale when it debuted at the Series Mania Festival in France.
This enthralling series, which stars Fawad Khan and Sanam, blends supernatural imagination with the wonderful reality of life.
The Pink Shirt is an eight-episode online series that Applause Entertainment and Zee's Zindagi recently collaborated on, featuring Sajal Ali and Wahaj Ali.
It made a big impression at the London Indian Film Festival and the SXSW Film Festival Sydney this year and provides an intriguing look at relationships in the modern era.
A story of love, friendship, and drama between two of the best friends—Fakhar and Kashif, portrayed by Bilal Abbas and Raza Taalish, respectively, is told in Abdullahpur Ka Devdas.
Anticipated to introduce viewers to life in 2024, the series promises an intriguing blend of love, betrayal, and selflessness against the lovely setting of Abdullahpur.
