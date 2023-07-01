Tere Bin, Kuch Ankahee and more Top 10 Pakistani shows that are popular with Indian audience

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023

The popular Pakistani drama Tere Bin has managed to break all records of popularity.

Kuch Ankahi breaks the mold: Pakistani drama series explores chemistry among all age groups.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai was the show that made Pakistani actor Fawad Khan a popular face in India.

In the late 1980s when video cassettes were one of the sources of entertainment in India, one Pakistani show that made Indians laugh was Bakra Qistoan Pay.

Humsafar was Fawad Khan's second show in India which came out soon after the release of his debut film Khoobsurat in 2015.

Dhoop Kinare was about a matured love story of a young lady doctor and a senior professor was a bold and shocking love story for Indians in 80s.

Pakistani show Mere Qaatil Mere Dildaar starring Pak superstars Ahsaan Khan and Mehwish Hayat was the story of love, re-marriage, betrayal and revenge.

Aunn Zara was the first feel-good TV serial from Pakistan that became quite popular in India

After the success of Bakra Qistaon Pay, many comedy dramas from Pakistan came.

Dastaan is one of the best TV serials on the India-Pakistan partition along with Tamas and Buniyaad.

There is something about Pakistani shows that appeal to Indian viewers.

Maybe it's the novelty of the treatment of these shows.

