Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 2
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released on February 9, 2024.
The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon romance story with a twist of sci-fi has shown good signs early on at the box office.
The film did decent business at the box office on its opening day. As per Sacnilk.com, the movie made around 6.70 crore.
As the weekend starts, the second day of the movie is expected to see an increase with around 7.02 crore collections on Saturday.
A 60% growth is seen in the Saturday Morning shows which is also the highest growth seen in this particular genre of movies.
The movie has been performing well worldwide as well with gross of 700k already.
The worldwide gross profit of the movie currently stands at Rs 14.04 crores as of now.
Australia particularly has shown an 80% increase in Saturday’s early trends which shows the worldwide acceptance of the movie.
Positive reviews have helped the film to gain momentum at the box office.
Fans are also liking Shahid Kapoor’s return to romantic genre after Daddy and Farzi.
