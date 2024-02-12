Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent start at the Box Office making around 7.02 crores nett.
The movie has been on an upward trajectory since, as it made about 10.50 crores on Saturday.
The third day of its release on Sunday finally saw the movie touch double digits as it made 11.59 crores
The total net collection of the movie now stands at 29.11 crores.
Meanwhile, the worldwide collection of the movie is at about 55.10 crores now.
The movie has already passed Shahid Kapoor’s last theatrical release was Jersey and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has already crossed that as the previous only made 19 crores.
Similarly, Kriti Sanon’s Ganpath also bombed at the Box Office making only 13 crores.
The movie had an amazing weekend thanks to positive word of mouth and love from the audience. Further growth can be expected over the month as well.
The movie is about a scientist, Shahid Kapoor developing feelings for a female robot, played by Kriti Sanon.
As the weekend comes to an end, it’ll be interesting to see how the movie performs on working days.
