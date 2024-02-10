Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3 prediction
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the latest Bollywood offing. It falls under family entertainer category.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are the leading pair of the film. Their chemistry is crackling on-screen.
From songs to emotional dialogues, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a complete package.
In terms of box office numbers, the movie took a good start.
It made more than Rs 14 crore with its worldwide collection on day 1.
On day 2, Saturday, TBMAUJ showed only upward trend on box office graph. Reportedly it showed almost 60 percent of growth.
Given the trend, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is expected to clock in double digit numbers on day 2.
And with the day 3 being Sunday, fans can only expect theatres to register more footfalls for the film.
It won't come as a surprise if Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's first weekend collection surpasses Rs 30 crore mark at the Indian box office.
Worldwide collection will be much bigger. The film is witnessing a good response in countries like Australia.
