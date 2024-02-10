Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3 prediction

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the latest Bollywood offing. It falls under family entertainer category.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are the leading pair of the film. Their chemistry is crackling on-screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

From songs to emotional dialogues, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a complete package.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In terms of box office numbers, the movie took a good start.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It made more than Rs 14 crore with its worldwide collection on day 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On day 2, Saturday, TBMAUJ showed only upward trend on box office graph. Reportedly it showed almost 60 percent of growth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Given the trend, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is expected to clock in double digit numbers on day 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

And with the day 3 being Sunday, fans can only expect theatres to register more footfalls for the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It won't come as a surprise if Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's first weekend collection surpasses Rs 30 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Worldwide collection will be much bigger. The film is witnessing a good response in countries like Australia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 2

 

 Find Out More