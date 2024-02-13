Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 4
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
It was the fourth day at the Box office for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on Monday.
Monday is also usually the hardest test for the movies as the week starts, and TMBAUJ certainly has passed it.
The movie made 3.75 crores in net collections on Monday.
It was a 65% fall in numbers as compared to its highest earning day which was Sunday.
The last other 3 days have also been pretty good for the Shahid Kapoor starrer.
On the opening day, the movie collected, 7.02 crores marking a decent start.
The second day was even better as it collected 10.50 crores.
Sunday saw the highest numbers as it made 11.59 crores.
As Valentine’s Day edges, it will be the go-to movie for most couples.
The total collection net collection of the movie now stands at about 33 crores in India.
