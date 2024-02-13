Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 4

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024

It was the fourth day at the Box office for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on Monday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monday is also usually the hardest test for the movies as the week starts, and TMBAUJ certainly has passed it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie made 3.75 crores in net collections on Monday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It was a 65% fall in numbers as compared to its highest earning day which was Sunday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The last other 3 days have also been pretty good for the Shahid Kapoor starrer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the opening day, the movie collected, 7.02 crores marking a decent start.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second day was even better as it collected 10.50 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunday saw the highest numbers as it made 11.59 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As Valentine’s Day edges, it will be the go-to movie for most couples.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The total collection net collection of the movie now stands at about 33 crores in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best book to screen adaptations to watch on Netflix, JioCinema and other OTT

 

 Find Out More