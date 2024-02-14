Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 5

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024

It was the fifth day at the Box Office for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

The movie made 4.05 crores on Tuesday which was more than the previous day.

The sci-fi romance movie is expected to keep growing thanks to Valentine’s Day.

Since, there are no other romantic movies out right now, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya makes up for a perfect Valentine’s Watch.

On Monday, the movie 3.75 crores net so there was a slight increase.

The previous day's collections have also been decent, the movie peaked on Sunday making 11.59 crores.

On Saturday, the net collection stood at a good 10.50 crores.

The opening day could be considered a little show as the movie made 7.02 crores.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection is now about Rs 36.71 crore nett.

It’ll be interesting to see the growth of the Shahid Kapoor movie over Valentine’s Day.

