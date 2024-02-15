Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 6: Valentine's Day turns special
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released on February 9.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama managed to entertain the masses.
The songs, the storyline, the chemistry and everything else - it proved to be a complete package.
Given that it is a romantic film, Valentine's Day turned special for all.
At the box office, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a bump in numbers on the day of love.
As per reports, it made around Rs 6.75 crore on its day 6 which was February 14.
It saw a massive growth as on day 5, the movie made around Rs 4.05 crore at the box office.
The film is working really well overseas as well.
In North America, it managed to cross the mark of $1 Million.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also proved to be the best overseas opening weekend grosser ever for Shahid Kapoor.
