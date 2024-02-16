Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 7
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was the last big Bollywood release in the theatres.
Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the movie released on February 9 and proved to be a perfect family entertainer.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is helmed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah.
Kriti Sanon plays a robot in the film and the actress received positive reviews for her performance.
Fans were excited to see Shahid Kapoor back to romantic genre after Farzi, Daddy and more.
In terms of box office numbers, the movie made approximately Rs 3.06 crore on its seventh day.
The domestic net collection of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is pretty close to Rs 50 crore. It is expected that the film will cross the mark by this weekend.
On it's sixth day, that was the Valentine's Day, TBMAUJ saw massive jump and made Rs 7.21 crore.
The worldwide gross collection of the film by the end of first week stands at Rs 84.61 crore.
Positive word of mouth helped Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to maintain steady at the box office over the first week.
No big Bollywood film released in the theatres this week, thus Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has more scope to mint money at BO.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon surely have reasons to celebrate.
