Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 8
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is entertaining the masses and how.
Even on second Friday, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya continued its pace.
On its eighth day, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya made around Rs 3.21 crore approximately in India.
The movie starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor released on February 9 and had a good one week at the box office.
Now, the film is just a few crores away from touching the Rs 50 crore mark in India.
In terms of worldwide collection, the movie has made around RS 89.61 crore so far.
The film has worked well in countries like North America and more.
It is expected that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will cross the Rs 50 crore mark in India by the end of second weekend.
With overseas collection, it will hit the mark of Rs 100 crore.
Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's chemistry definitely worked for the film.
