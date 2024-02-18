Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 9

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is having a good run at the box office.

Even on the second weekend, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's movie managed to mint good money.

On day 9, that is, the second Saturday, it made around Rs 5.45 crore at the box office in India.

The movie showed around 70 percent jump in national chains.

Worldwide, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has made around Rs 98.06 crore.

It is expected that the movie will cross the mark of Rs 100 crore by second Sunday.

In India, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will cross the mark of Rs 60 crore by second Sunday.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film continued its pace at the box office and has managed to mint good numbers over 9 days.

The movie is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

The storyline of the film is about a man falling in love with a robot.

