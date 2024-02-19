Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hits 100 crore in box office collection on day 10
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya continues to cruise through the second week after its release.
The positive trend of the movie continues as it makes 6.21 crores in net collections.
The movie finally crossed 100 crores in worldwide gross collections on the 10th day of its release.
The net collection of the movie is at 62.05 crores as of now.
The 10th day of the movie was similar to the opening day of the movie in terms of the collections.
The second week started out decent with the first day collections being 3.21 crores.
The second-day collections of the second week really picked up, making 5.45 crores.
On the third day of the second week or the 10th day the movie made the same as the opening day, which is 6.21 crores.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a romance movie that blends with sci-fi elements.
The fans loved the genre-bend as love continues to pour in the second week.
