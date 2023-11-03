Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth becomes highest paid in Asia with Rs 250 crore fee? Jailer success effect?
Sanskruti Nemane
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Superstar Rajinikanth recently gave a big hit film, Jailer. He left everyone surprised with his dashing performance.
The actor will soon be back with two new projects.
One of his big projects is with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which has the working title Thalaivar 171.
This is going to be a big project but as per reports the superstar is getting a huge amount for the film.
After Jailer's big success, Rajinikanth is back in the news and everyone is waiting for his next big film.
Thalaivar 171 marks the first collaboration of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. As per reports, Rajinikanth is charging Rs 260-280 crores for Thalaivar 171.
If these reports are true, superstar Rajinikanth will create a history as he will be the highest-paid actor in Asia.
Well, this not the first time he is topping the Asian list. Earlier, he has surpassed the remuneration of Jackie Chan.
This is definitely a big achievement for the superstar and we cannot wait to know if the rumours are true or not.
However, we are more excited to see him again on the big screens.
